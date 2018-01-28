Old Dominion beats Charlotte 88-66, wins 4th straight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Randy Haynes scored 24 points and Old Dominion rolled to an 88-66 victory over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Old Dominion (16-4, 7-1 Conference USA) has won four straight and 11 of its last 12 games. Charlotte (5-14, 1-7) has lost six in a row.

Haynes made four 3-pointers and finished 9-of-18 shooting. Trey Porter added 21 points and Ahmad Caver had 17 for the Monarchs. Brandan Stith chipped in 11 points, including three dunks, and had career highs with 17 rebounds and three blocks.

Ryan Murphy was 6-of-6 shooting from long range, and finished with 27 points to lead the 49ers. Charlotte shot 22 of 40 from the field (55 percent), but was outrebounded 38-19 and committed 14 turnovers.

The Monarchs entered the game allowing 62.7 points per game, which ranks 15th nationally and first in the conference. They had a six-point halftime advantage, and stretched it to 23 points, 68-45 with nine minutes left.