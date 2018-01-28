Kristin Ketchell joined CBS North Carolina as a meteorologist in March 2015 after several years with WOWK in Charleston, West Virginia.

She is joining us at WAVY TV 10 while Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor is on maternity leave.

While she grew up near Philadelphia, Kristin’s family has been vacationing in North Carolina since she was a small child, so she is very familiar with the coast and considers it a “second home.”

In fact, she was vacationing in Oak Island in 2004 when Hurricane Charley made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The winds were so strong, they blew off the roof to their building while her family was still inside. Kristin captured it all on video and that was when she committed to her childhood dream of becoming a meteorologist.

Kristin graduated with honors from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s in meteorology and interned with CBS 3 in Philadelphia while in school. Her first job was 3,000 miles from home with KDRV in Medford, Oregon.

Kristin has covered it all: tsunamis, derechos, hurricanes, blizzards, flooding, tornadoes and more. She has even reported for CBS and CBS This Morning when a train derailed and exploded in Boomer, West Virginia, while carrying crude oil.

When she’s not in the middle of the action, she’s a huge animal lover and a proud “doggie momma” to an Aussie/Corgi mix.

She likes reading, shopping, traveling, going to the beach and exploring new restaurants and things to do around the area. She also welcomes your feedback, so feel free to email Kristin at kketchell@wncn.com and follow her on social media.