VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they received the call at 2:49 p.m for a fire in the 2900 block of Dubois Place.

Crews said the fire was a result of an accidental grease fire on a stove. There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen, attic and adjacent rooms with smoke damage throughout the home.

There were no injuries and three dogs and a cat were also unharmed.