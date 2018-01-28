Former Va. State Trooper sentenced in forging tickets case

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Virginia State Trooper was sentenced to community service on Friday.

Johnny Godwin, 43, of Greenbackville pleaded guilty to three charges of making false entry of records of an officer. He was initially charged with six felony counts of forging public records for writing summonses for nonexistent offenses.

10 On Your Side investigated back in Oct., 2017 on the kind of tickets police believed Trooper Godwin forged signatures.

Godwin was also nolle prosequi on three forgery of public record charges.