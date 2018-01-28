5 people dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Fayette County car wash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WPXI) – Five people are dead after a shooting in Fayette County early Sunday morning, according to state police.

Police have confirmed three males and two females were killed. Officials said all the victims were in their 20s to early 30s.

The shooting happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Melcroft just before 2 a.m., police said.

One person is also in the hospital but their condition is unknown, according to police.

The suspected gunman has not yet been identified. WPXI has learned that the gunman may be one of the fatalities.

Police have said there is no threat to the community.