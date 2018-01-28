2 men injured in overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened in the 800 block of West 41st Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Dispatch received a call for a reported shooting inside a house party.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. The men are 18-years-old and 20-years-old. Medics took the men to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. Their injuries currently are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators have not released any suspect information or motive for the shooting. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

