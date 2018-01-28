1 hurt after officer-involved shooting in south Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Richmond.

Officers said around 4:17 p.m., they observed a group of people on Lambeth Road near Harrow and Rossmore Roads in the St. John’s Wood apartment complex. Police said the group included a known wanted man with outstanding warrants. When officers approached, the group ran away. Police said the wanted man took out a gun and fired at officers.

Resident Michael Allen said he was hanging with friends as the shooting took place.

“When you hear of people getting shot in the neighborhood, it’s too much to live out here,” Allen said.

Officers returned fire and shot the suspect. The suspect has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No officer was shot.

Allen said this shooting adds to the list of problems he”s experienced in his eight years of living in the apartment complex.

“When I have people getting shot in the street and then I have people breaking in apartments over here, it’s like I don’t know,” Allen said.

The suspect’s name is expected to be released once charges are filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.