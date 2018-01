WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department wants to teach citizens what to do in the event of active shooter threat.

They will be offering a “Citizens Response to an Active Shooter” class on Jan. 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Stryker Center

The class is open to all Williamsburg residents and businesses, but space is limited.

To reserve a seat, contact Officer Charles Ericsson by email at cericsson@williamsburgva.gov or by phone at (757) 259-7213.