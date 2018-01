SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters put out a fire at the Wash House Launderette Saturday night.

Officials say they were called to fire on North Main Street around 10 p.m.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief William Kessinger says the fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes. It was contained to a dryer unit that reportedly malfunctioned.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.