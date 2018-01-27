United States: Women’s Olympic hockey team

Names in bold denote previous Olympic appearances.

Name Position Most Recent Team
Nicole Hensley G Lindenwood Univ.
Alex Rigsby G Minnesota Whitecaps
Maddie Rooney G Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
Cayla Barnes D Boston College
Kacey Bellamy D Boston Pride (NWHL)
Kali Flanagan D Boston College
Megan Keller D Boston College
Sidney Morin D MODO Hockey (SDHL)
Emily Pfalzer D Buffalo Beauts (NWHL)
Lee Stecklein D Univ. of Minnesota
Hannah Brandt F Minnesota Whitecaps
Dani Cameranesi F Univ. of Minnesota
Kendall Coyne F Minnesota Whitecaps
Brianna Decker F Boston Pride (NWHL)
Meghan Duggan F Boston Pride (NWHL)
Amanda Kessel F New York Riveters (NWHL)
Hilary Knight F Boston Pride (NWHL)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson F Minnesota Whitecaps
Monique Lamoureux-Morando F Minnesota Whitecaps
Gigi Marvin F Boston Pride (NWHL)
Kelly Pannek F  Univ. of Minnesota
Amanda Pelkey F Boston Pride (NWHL)
Haley Skarupa F Boston Pride (NWHL)

