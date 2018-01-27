United States: Women’s Olympic hockey team

Names in bold denote previous Olympic appearances.
|Name
|Position
|Most Recent Team
|Nicole Hensley
|G
|Lindenwood Univ.
|Alex Rigsby
|G
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Maddie Rooney
|G
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|Cayla Barnes
|D
|Boston College
|Kacey Bellamy
|D
|Boston Pride (NWHL)
|Kali Flanagan
|D
|Boston College
|Megan Keller
|D
|Boston College
|Sidney Morin
|D
|MODO Hockey (SDHL)
|Emily Pfalzer
|D
|Buffalo Beauts (NWHL)
|Lee Stecklein
|D
|Univ. of Minnesota
|Hannah Brandt
|F
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Dani Cameranesi
|F
|Univ. of Minnesota
|Kendall Coyne
|F
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Brianna Decker
|F
|Boston Pride (NWHL)
|Meghan Duggan
|F
|Boston Pride (NWHL)
|Amanda Kessel
|F
|New York Riveters (NWHL)
|Hilary Knight
|F
|Boston Pride (NWHL)
|Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
|F
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Monique Lamoureux-Morando
|F
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Gigi Marvin
|F
|Boston Pride (NWHL)
|Kelly Pannek
|F
|Univ. of Minnesota
|Amanda Pelkey
|F
|Boston Pride (NWHL)
|Haley Skarupa
|F
|Boston Pride (NWHL)