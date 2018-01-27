Two men shot in drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were walking from a store Saturday night when they were hit gunfire in the 700 block of 48th Street.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Newport News, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their preliminary investigation found the two men were walking from a nearby store when a silver or light-colored SUV approached them. Someone inside the SUV opened fire, hitting both men.

Police say they were both transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is the second shooting in Newport News Saturday night. The first happened on 33rd Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.