Search warrant leads to two arrests in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) – Two people were arrested for drug charges are a search warrant was conducted in Colington earlier this week.

On January 17, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct a search warrant in the 800 block of Colington Drive after numerous complaints had come in reference to drug activity at the residence.

During the search, an amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia were seized. The sheriff’s office arrested 38-year old Rebecca Leigh Ciccocioppo and 30-year-old Timothy Gessford Goodwin, who both lived at the residence.

Ciccocioppo and Goodwin were charged with felony manufacture cocaine, misdemeanor maintain dwelling for a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.

Both were given a $15,000 Secured Bond but Ciccocioppo has been released and Goodwin is still in custody.