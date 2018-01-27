Poquoson Police search for missing woman

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – Poquoson Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 0 block of W. Sandy Point Road on Friday for a missing person. They say 65-year-old Kathleen A. Diggs had not been since Jan. 25 at around 10 a.m.

Diggs has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has not taken her medication.

Anyone with any information regarding Diggs whereabouts is asked to call Poquoson Police at 757-868-3501.

