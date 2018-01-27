Police: Man shot in the shoulder while walking on 33rd Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while walking in the 1100 block of 33rd Street Saturday night.

Newport News police say they were dispatched to the scene of the shooting around 8 p.m.

The victim heard gunfire and realized he was struck in the shoulder. He walked to a nearby convenience store to get help.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.