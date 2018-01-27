Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug charges

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Roanoke Rapids man surrendered to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office after learning he had a felony indictments from a September incident.

21-year-old Maalik Raekwon Robinson was one of several arrest pending for the sale of heroin in Northampton, Hertford and Bertie counties.

Robinson was charged with trafficking by delivery of heroin, trafficking by possession of heroin, possession of intent to sale and deliver heroin, and sell of heroin and maintaining dwelling vehicle or place.

He received a $30,000 secured bond.