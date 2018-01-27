Norfolk police searching for robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the armed suspect that robbed on Tinee Giant.

On Jan. 3, police were called to the Tinee Giant in the 3800 block Hampton Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. for the robbery.

The investigation revealed that the armed masked suspect approached the clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the area on foot.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.