CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a vehicle collision in Carrollton on Friday evening.

Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to the 12000 block of Smiths Neck Road at 2 a.m.. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage.

The driver reminded on scene and there were no reported injuries.

