NN School Board invites public for input on superintendent search

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News School Board is inviting the public to provide comment on the school divisions next superintendent at two different forums.

The school board announced that Brian Nichols was named as the acting superintendent during a meeting on December 21.

The forums will be held on Monday Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Heritage High School on Marshall Avenue and on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center on Warwick Boulevard.

For more information, call (757)- 591-4500.