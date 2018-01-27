Maryland couple dead one day after wife obtained protective order

Charles County, Md. (NBC4) — An apparent murder-suicide caused the deaths of a Maryland couple a day after the wife obtained a protective order against her husband, authorities say.

Charles County police identified the dead couple as Calvin and Candace Carnathan, both 33. They say it appears he shot her and then killed himself in their home on Amberton Court in White Plains.

Authorities were alerted by one of the couple’s three children. The boy called 911 Saturday morning, saying he believed he heard gunshots.

The boy was instructed to take his younger siblings, each under the age of 12, to the basement and hide.

Police say officers arrived within minutes and took the children to safety. Investigators found the bodies of their parents in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say they served the husband with the temporary protective order “within an hour of receiving it” Friday.

If you are in an abusive relationship, there are several resources available to you for free. The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 800-799-7233.