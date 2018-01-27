Man sentenced to a year in jail for deadly Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge sentenced a man to 365 days in jail Friday for a fatal crash in Virginia Beach.

The judge also gave Alfred Thomas Jr. a $2500 fine with his reckless driving endangerment charge.

The crash happened on Lynnhaven Parkway at Gravenhurst Drive on August 17, 2017. Police said a 20-year-old man was on his way to work and was t-boned by a car as he was making a turn onto Lynnhaven south from Gravenhurst.

Police said the car that hit the man was going north on Lynnhaven at a fast rate of speed. The 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.