Local talent leads Virginia Wesleyan basketball

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Dave Macedo says his program will try to “gobble up” local talent. Take one look at the Virginia Wesleyan University roster, and it seems like he’s been doing a pretty good job in that regard.

Of the 21 players on the Marlins roster, eight are from Hampton Roads, with two of the top three leading scorers coming from the “757.”

“It kind of reminds me of high school again,” said the team’s leading scorer Lamont Steward, who played at Norview High School. Much of the talent he faced as a youth player now wear the same jersey as he does, including Virginia Beach’s Tyree Golston.

“I played against all these guys in high school,” said the Tallwood High School graduate, who’s 10.5 points per game average is good for third-best on the team.

“All my high school coaches told me I was good in high school, but they thought I’d be a better player in college,” said Golston.