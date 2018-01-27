VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire near Taylor Farm Road and Mulch Landing Road.

Dispatch said the call came in at 12:28 p.m.

There have no reported injuries and the fire has not been marked under control.

On Nov. 29, crews responded to a large mulch fire in the same area. Crews also responded to a excavator fire in the area on Jan. 10.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Brush Fire on Taylor Farm Road View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Robert Melton. Credit: Robert Melton. Credit: Robert Melton. Credit: Robert Melton. Credit: Robert Melton. report it report it report it report it