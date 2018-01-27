Brush fire on Taylor Farm Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire near Taylor Farm Road and Mulch Landing Road.
Dispatch said the call came in at 12:28 p.m.
There have no reported injuries and the fire has not been marked under control.
On Nov. 29, crews responded to a large mulch fire in the same area. Crews also responded to a excavator fire in the area on Jan. 10.
