NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police dispatch says they responded to a brush fire beside I-64 Saturday afternoon.

They received the call around 3 p.m. and say Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded.

Norfolk dispatch says there were no injuries or vehicles involved in the fire.

The fire started near the Granby Street exit off of the east bound lanes of I-64.

Norfolk dispatchers did not say if they have determined a cause for the fire.