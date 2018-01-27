Ahoskie woman charged in insurance fraud case

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman from Ahoskie was charged with insurance fraud after a summons was served on January 25.

The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said 23-year-old Heaven Symone Lassiter was charged with solicitation to obtain property by false pretenses. She was also accused of providing false information to the Progressive insurance Company.

According to a criminal summons served to Lassiter, she tried to file a claim for damage to her 2012 Ford Focus that occurred before she obtained her policy.

The policy was initiated at 4:16 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2017. The photos were taken earlier that day, around 8 a.m. The information was discovered before any payment on the claim was made by the insurer.

Lassiter will appear in court in Hertford County on the charge on Feb. 14.