4-year-old taken from NC school found safe in Emporia

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – What Wake County authorities originally believed to be potential kidnapping from outside a Holly Springs school turned out to be a non-criminal incident, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Friday the sheriff’s office received a call that a child had been abducted from the parking lot of The New School Montessori Center, located at 5617 Sunset Lake Road in Holly Springs.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a 4-year-old girl had been taken by her mother from the parking lot, authorities said. Because the sheriff’s office sent out a broadcast about the potential kidnapping, authorities were on the lookout for the mother and her child. They were stopped on Interstate 95 in Emporia, Virginia, Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities determined that no criminal violation had occurred when the child was taken.

Officials in Virginia are holding the little girl until her father can get there to pick her up, the sheriff’s office said.