25 years later, Jeff Jones reflects on UVA’s last win at Duke

NORFOLK (WAVY) — It’s the college basketball game of the year on Saturday when No. 2 Virginia travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 4 Duke. The Cavaliers have not won at Cameron Indoor since 1993 when current Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones was head coach of the Cavaliers.

Jones reflected back on his ACC coaching days and what it was like to win on the Blue Devils home floor.

“We always talked about, enjoy the crowd, it’s a great atmosphere in there, have fun with it, don’t be intimidated by it or afraid of it,” Jones said. “The baskets in Cameron, if they are like they used to be, are like sewers, if you get it up on the rim it goes in. The fans are on top of you, if you are going to be nervous, that’s not a good place to be nervous.”