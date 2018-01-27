1 dead, 2 injured in late-night Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a late-night shooting in Hampton.

Police dispatch got a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting at the Red Roof Inn in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive.

Hampton Police arrived on scene and found three people with gunshot wounds. Medics took two people to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. They pronounced the third person dead at the scene.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation shows the person who died approached the Red Roof Inn armed with a gun and wearing a mask. That person’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

