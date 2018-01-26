Va. Beach man to serve 34 years in prison for sexually abusing three children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man with a previous rape conviction was sentenced this week to just over 34 years in prison for sexually abusing three children.

The Office of Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle says Melvin Lee Worlds pleaded guilty last July to charges of forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and custodial indecent liberties.

The Commonwealth says evidence would have proven in trial that Worlds sexually abused a child he knew from July 9, 2003 to July 8, 2005. He also abused another child from Oct. 25, 2013 to Oct. 24, 2014.

A third child was sexually abused by Worlds in August of 2016, according to the Commonwealth. A family member witnessed this incident and confronted Worlds, who told them things like “I just didn’t think” and “I was stupid; I was crazy.”

When interviewed by police, Worlds reportedly stated that he could not remember the 2003-2005 abuse, but said “it could have happened.”

The Commonwealth says Worlds has an extensive record going back to 1979, with prior convictions for rape, grand larceny, embezzlement, five counts of trespassing and multiple probation violations.

Worlds was sentenced to 155 years for sexually abusing the three children, but 120 years and six months of that was suspended.