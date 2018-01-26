Va. Beach man charged with child abuse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been charged with child abuse of a 10-year-old victim.

Chance Alan Sharpe, 26, of the 400 block of 21st Street in Virginia Beach, has been charged child abuse neglect, serious injury.

The charges stem from an offense that occurred between 1 p.m. on January 23 and 3:30 a.m. on January 24 in the 400 block of 21st Street. Police say the 10-year-old victim suffered bruising.

The suspect and victim both knew each other, according to police.

