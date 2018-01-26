Va. Beach double homicide suspects to head to trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The case against two suspects accused in a Virginia Beach double murder will now move to trial.

29-year-old Leonard Morrison and 21-year-old James Gregory were in court Friday for a preliminary hearing, accused of murdering two men on June 10 in a home on Archives Court.

Detectives testified they went to the home to sell Xanax.

The suspects tell very different stories from there. Each says the other was sitting outside and when the shooting happened.

Detectives say that John Rathjen and Rayvone Miles were shot and killed. They were both shot in the head.

Police say the suspects stole cell phones and electronics and later that night took Xanax and hung out with some friends.

The day after the murders they went to Busch Gardens, according to detectives.

Police say Morrison and Gregory were also involved in an armed robbery at a Game Stop in Hampton.

In that case, Morrison is accused of wrestling an officer’s gun away from him and shooting the officer. Morrison was then shot by a second officer. The officer who was shot would be OK.

Police say the two suspects are also accused of robbing a GameStop in Chesapeake.

Gregory is scheduled for trial March 21, and Morrison on April 11.