Thieves target several vehicles in YMCA parking lot

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — On most days the Victory YMCA parking lot in Yorktown is full of people going in and out.

However, on Tuesday morning, one gym-goer wishes she hadn’t been there.

Rosalie Fontenot said she was headed to her car after her daily morning workout when she knew something wasn’t right.

“My friend was like ‘Rosalie your car!’ I was like ‘Oh my God,’ and the car beside me was broken into, too, ” said Fontenot.

Police say three other people got hit in the same parking lot that morning.

Fontenot said the buglars got away with about $200, all her credit cards and IDs.

She explained she was relieved to see a surveillance camera on the post near her car.

“When I talked to them I was like ‘oh, you have a camera, good thing.’ ”

But she later found out the camera didn’t work for that part of the parking lot.

Fontenot said she’s fixed her car window since the incident and cancelled all her credit cards before they were used.

Police don’t have any suspects yet, and aren’t sure how much was taken from inside the other cars.

The cases have been turned over to the investigations division with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

CEO of the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA, Danny Carroll, said this type of thing just happens from time to time.