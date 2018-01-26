Suspect wanted for thefts from vehicles in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for a pair of thefts from vehicles.

Police say the suspect stole several items from the vehicles on Jan. 18 in the area of Chantilly Lane and Althea Court.

He then used a stolen credit card from one of the vehicles at a local convenience store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).