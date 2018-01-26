Super Bowl coin toss salute for Medal of Honor recipients

Super Bowl LII can been seen Feb. 4 on NBC

Associated Press Published:
Tom Brady, Fletcher Cox
FILE- In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox (91) during the first half of an NFL football in Foxborough, Mass. Cox, Malcolm Jenkins, Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Mychal Kendricks and Beau Allen are six key defensive players left from an Eagles team that beat Tom Brady and the Patriots 35-28 in Foxborough in December 2015 (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL will salute 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor, the United States’ most prestigious military decoration, when they participate in the coin toss before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, who received the Medal of Honor during the Battle of Iwo Jima, will flip the coin, surrounded by the others being honored.

“These courageous individuals deserve to be recognized on America’s biggest stage,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We are grateful for their service to our country and we are pleased to continue the NFL’s longstanding tradition of hosting special tributes to service members at the Super Bowl.”

The other Medal of Honor recipients participating are: Bennie Adkins, Army, Vietnam; Don Ballard, Navy, Vietnam; Sammy Davis, Army, Vietnam; Roger Donlon, Army, Vietnam; Sal Giunta, Army, Afghanistan; Flo Groberg, Army, Afghanistan; Tom Kelley, Navy, Vietnam; Allan Kellogg, Marines, Vietnam; Gary Littrell, Army, Vietnam; Walter Marm, Army, Vietnam; Robert Patterson, Army, Vietnam; Leroy Petry, Army, Afghanistan; Clint Romesha, Army, Afghanistan; James Taylor, Army, Vietnam.