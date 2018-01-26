Suffolk Public Schools responds to video and rumors circulating on social media

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools is responding to what it says are rumors being spread across social media.

A video is circulating on social media showing a fight outside King’s Fork High School. The fight, officials confirm, did happen and is among a couple that occurred at the school Thursday.

School district spokeswoman Bethanne Bradshaw said the incidents involved students and that they were disciplined according to school policy and sent home. She said rumors that administrators were part of the fight are false.

SPS posted this statement on its official Facebook page Friday:

Tuesday, the principal of King’s Fork High School sent a letter to parents confirming that a 15-year-old brought a gun to school and that police took him into custody. 10 On Your Side is working to find out if the gun was loaded.

Friday morning, several concerned parents and students reached out to 10 On Your Side saying there were rumors of a bomb threat, but Suffolk Police said there was no bomb threat Friday.

There were also rumors spreading about a lockdown at the school Monday. Bradshaw said there was only a random drug dog search that day and that nothing was found.