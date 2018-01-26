Wanted robbery suspect on the lam after fleeing from Isle of Wight authorities, US Marshals

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old Wakefield man believed to be behind a recent robbery in Sussex County.

On Friday, authorities in Isle of Wight County and U.S. Marshals went to serve a warrant to Travone Lamont Lane, of Kelly Lane in Wakefield, Va., who had been spotted at the Jersey Park apartments in Smithfield.

When law enforcement converged, Lane fled on foot to the Lakeside area of Smithfield. A K-9 unit was deployed, tracking Lane to the Fairway Drive overpass before police say he was picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Lane’s described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and navy gym shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also call the US Marshals tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or email a tip to usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.