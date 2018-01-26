Residents safe after house catches fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s sheriff says everyone was able to get out safely after a house caught fire early Friday morning.

Dispatch says Portsmouth firefighters were called to a house on Winston Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff Michael Moore was nearby and stopped at the scene. He spoke with WAVY photojournalist LaVoy Harrell, noting that everyone got out safely.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire or whether the residents will be displaced.

