Olympic Athlete from Russia hockey jersey unveiled

The first-ever Olympic Athlete from Russia hockey team jersey design was unveiled Thursday.

The jerseys had to be made after the International Olympic Committee mandated in December that uniforms for Russians athletes in PyeongChang meet this criteria:

Can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR

Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size

Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)

Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)

That in mind, “Olympic Athlete from Russia” appears on the uniforms where “Россия” would have appeared.

Also, the Russian double-headed eagle emblem across the chest is replaced by a jersey number.

What hasn’t changed is the color. It appears to be the same shade of red from the original design unveiled by Nike in November.