Newport News police arrest suspect in 2017 rape case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an arrest has been made in a 2017 rape case in Newport News.

The alleged rape was reported in October in the Oyster Point area of the city. Officers arrested 23-year-old Ezekiel Joel Brown Wednesday, and charged him with rape, tow counts of sodomy, abduction, use of a firearm in a felony and robbery.

Police say Brown was a stranger to woman who reported the incident.

The woman called police on Oct. 6 and said a man with a gun ordered her to go inside her home, then raped and robbed her. Police say Brown was armed with a black and silver handgun.

Police said Friday a booking photo of Brown would not be issued due to ongoing investigations.