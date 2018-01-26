Multiple crews respond to abandoned house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters from Suffolk and Chesapeake responded to a structure fire on South Hampton Roads Trail in Suffolk on Friday.

Suffolk officials say they received the call at 5:56 p.m. for a residential structure fire in the 4800 block of South Hampton Roads Trail.

Upon arrival, crews located an abandoned home in the back woods of that area and the structure was declared a total loss. The fire was marked up control at 6:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.