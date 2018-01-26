More children being admitted to hospital for flu in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — An already bad flu season is getting worse.

The CDC reports seven more children died this week bringing the total number of kids killed to 37 so far in the U.S.

There are no reported deaths in Virginia, but the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk reports an increase in the number of children being seen this week in its emergency room.

They have admitted about three children a day every day this week.

Their emergency room and urgent care centers are also seeing more sick kids, pediatricians say the increase is three-fold.

An infectious disease expert at CHKD, Dr. Randall Fisher, told WAVY.com, “The severity this year is worse than last year mainly because the dominant strain this year is an H3N2 strain.”

He said that means higher fevers and more aches and pains.

He also noted that while Hampton Roads has so far fared better than many other places around the country, the flu season may have a long way to go.

“We suspect it’s probably going to peak in February, we don’t know when it’s going to end.”

Dr Fisher says there’s no need to worry, just try to protect yourself by doing these things:

– Getting vaccinated

– Staying away from sick people

– Washing your hands frequently

– Covering your cough with the crook of your elbow