NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was sentenced to 62 months in prison Friday for stealing checks out of curbside mailboxes.

Court documents state 31-year-old Timothy Moody stole USAA checks from mailboxes and used them to make counterfeit Bank of America checks.

Moody would use the counterfeit checks to purchase items at Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart and later return the items at a different location for cash, according to court documents.