PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The sound of reverb electric guitars was alive and well and so was the sound of surf music as Lucky 757 jammed for us on Live Music Friday.

LUCKY 757 Album Release Show

With Jenna and the Cow Tipping Playboys and Katie and the Teardrops

Saturday, February 3 at Toast on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk

Doors open at 8pm!