Firearm safety kits to be handed out in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk residents can head to the Kroger at 1017 University Blvd on Friday, Feb. 2, to pick up free firearm safety kits.

The kits will be provided through a partnership between the Suffolk Sheriff’s Department and Project Childsafe, a program started by the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote firearm safety.

“Each kit contains a safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns,” said Sheriff E.C. Harris in a press release. “The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in your home.”

The event is part of an overall national effort to promote firearm safety and education. Project ChildSafe has provided safety kits to all 50 states and the five U.S. territories, and so far they’ve distributed more than 37 million kits since 2003.

“We are pleased to have the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office as a Project ChildSafe partner,” said Bill Brassard Jr., director of Project ChildSafe. “Project ChildSafe is an important step forward in helping ensure that all firearm owners fully understand their responsibilities with respect to the safe handling and storage of firearms.”

The kits will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will also be accepted for the Suffolk Humane Society’s Pet Pantry. They say any pet food or toy items will be appreciated.