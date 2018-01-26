Jholie Moussa’s body found in Alexandria park, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX5) — The body of a missing teenager was found in an Alexandria park in Fairfax County on Friday, officials confirmed.

Fairfax County police said the body 16-year-old Jholie Moussa was found in Woodlawn Neighborhood Park, located in the 4800 block of Manor Drive, at about 11 a.m. beyond the tennis courts. The body was covered in leaves and debris.

Police said homicide and crime scene detectives were processing the scene and working to identify the body. Authorities stated the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.

The park where the discovery was made is located very close to where Moussa went missing. Moussa was last seen on Jan. 12 in the 4200 block of Sonia Court, and she was reported missing the following day. Last week, the FBI joined the investigation into her disappearance.