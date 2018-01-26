David Wise, Maddie Bowman sweep X Games ski halfpipe titles

David Wise and Maddie Bowman are repeating history this season and hoping that continues in PyeongChang.

Wise and Bowman, just like four years ago, won X Games titles after becoming the first halfpipe skiers to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Four years ago, Wise and Bowman went on to win gold medals in the event’s Olympic debut. Can they do it again?

Wise became the first man to land four different double corks in four different directions in Aspen, Colo., on Thursday night, according to ESPN.

He scored 94 points in his third and final run despite not being able to do all four tricks in practice due to a practice fall Wednesday that banged up his knee. Full results are here.

“I just started feeling the energy of the crowd,” said Wise, who won his first X Games title since a three-peat from 2012-14. “That was my goal at the beginning of the season [to land four double corks in four different directions].”

Wise beat a field that included the other three men on the Olympic team — Alex Ferreira, Torin Yater-Wallace and Aaron Blunck — as well as Sochi silver and bronze medalists Mike Riddle (Canada) and Kevin Rolland (France).

Bowman landed back-to-back 900s during her 92-point winning run. Full results are here.

The 24-year-old won four straight X Games titles from 2013-2016 before taking bronze last year.

“This is the best,” of the five titles, said Bowman, who reset after last season by moving from Park City back to South Lake Tahoe, Calif. “It’s been a rough last year.”

Bowman beat all of the other Olympic medal contenders on Thursday, including 2017 X Games champion Marie Martinod of France, world champion Ayana Onozuka of Japan and Canadian Cassie Sharpe, who has three wins this season.

The X Games continue through the weekend, highlighted by the women’s and men’s snowboard halfpipe finals on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.