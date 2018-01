NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An apartment undergoing renovation work caught fire early Friday morning in Norfolk.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue say units were called to a four-family apartment building on Redford Street just after 3 a.m.

The fire was confined to apartment unit c, and was under control just before 3:45 a.m.

None of the building’s residents were displaced by the fire, officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

