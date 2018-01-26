After high numbers of flu and cold patients, Sentara offers guidance on treatment options

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With such a high number of flu and cold patients heading to Sentara facilities for treatment recently, the health system wants patients to consider the best option for treatment before heading to the emergency room.

They say that patients experiencing mild symptoms such as low-grade fever and/or body aches should visit their primary care physician or use MDLIVE, and online medical consulting service.

Patients with moderate symptoms such as persistent low-grade fever, congestion, sore throat and/or headache should seek care at an urgent care location.

Those with severe symptoms, which include difficulty breathing, confusion, persistent low-grade fever or worsening high-grade fever and/or patients with preexisting medical conditions, should visit the emergency room immediately.

Though any level of flu symptoms should be taken seriously, doctors say. Widespread flu has led to several deaths and has forced multiple schools to close around the country, including some locally.