2 residents, dog displaced in Va. Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people and their dog were displaced Thursday afternoon after their Virginia Beach house was damaged in a fire.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department say the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Ferry Point Landing neighborhood.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

VB Brittingham Court Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This photo from Jan. 25, 2018 shows the scene of a house fire on Brittingham Court in Virginia Beach. Two people and their dog were displaced. (Credit: VBFD Multimedia Services). This photo from Jan. 25, 2018 shows the scene of a house fire on Brittingham Court in Virginia Beach. Two people and their dog were displaced. (Credit: VBFD Multimedia Services). This photo from Jan. 25, 2018 shows the scene of a house fire on Brittingham Court in Virginia Beach. Two people and their dog were displaced. (Credit: VBFD Multimedia Services). This photo from Jan. 25, 2018 shows the scene of a house fire on Brittingham Court in Virginia Beach. Two people and their dog were displaced. (Credit: VBFD Multimedia Services). This photo from Jan. 25, 2018 shows the scene of a house fire on Brittingham Court in Virginia Beach. Two people and their dog were displaced. (Credit: VBFD Multimedia Services). This photo from Jan. 25, 2018 shows the scene of a house fire on Brittingham Court in Virginia Beach. Two people and their dog were displaced. (Credit: VBFD Multimedia Services).

