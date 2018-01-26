2 dogs die in house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two dogs died after a fire caused damage to a home in James City County on Friday.

Officials with James City County say crews were called to the 4100 block of Votive in Village at Candle Station around 10:16 a.m..

Crews searched the home and found the kitchen on fire. The homeowner was not home, but two dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the dogs but were unsuccessful.

The kitchen was damaged and there is extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the home. The James City County Fire Marshal determined the fire to be electrical in nature.

Units from James City-Bruton Volunteer, James City County, York County and Williamsburg Fire Departments responded.