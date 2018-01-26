Newport News man injured by gunshots in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in Gloucester County are investigating gunshots in a neighborhood that injured one person.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says there were reports of several gunshots Thursday night on Wicomico Village Drive. There was also a report that someone had been shot.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Newport News, was taken to the hospital and later released with minor injuries.

An investigation into the gunshots is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Investigator Iverson at 804-693-3890.